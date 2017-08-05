Afghan president arrives in Tehran for Rouhani's inauguration

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning to attend President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration on August 5.

Some 70 delegations from foreign countries and international organizations have so far arrived in Tehran to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Rouhani, IRNA reported.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the parliament where Rouhani is expected to propose his 18-member cabinet on the same day for a vote of confidence.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers and prime ministers, seven vice speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are slated to take part in Rouhani’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six chairmen of parliamentary friendship groups and two chairmen of foreign policy commissions are present in the upcoming event.