0919 GMT August 05 2017

News ID: 197989
Published: 0826 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Uzbek speaker in Tehran for Rouhani inauguration

sputniknews.com

The Chairman of Senate of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldashev arrived in Tehran on Saturday to attend President Hassan Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony slated to be held the same day.

Rouhani is due to take the oath of office in front of the parliament on Saturday afternoon in a ceremony to be attended by top-ranking Iranian officials as well as senior officials from 92 countries, IRNA reported.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.

 

   
KeyWords
Uzbekistan
Tehran
Hassan Rouhani
 
