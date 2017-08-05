Uzbek speaker in Tehran for Rouhani inauguration

The Chairman of Senate of Uzbekistan Nigmatilla Yuldashev arrived in Tehran on Saturday to attend President Hassan Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony slated to be held the same day.

Rouhani is due to take the oath of office in front of the parliament on Saturday afternoon in a ceremony to be attended by top-ranking Iranian officials as well as senior officials from 92 countries, IRNA reported.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.