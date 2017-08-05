RSS
News ID: 197991
Published: 0834 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Kazakh FM: Astana interested in developing ties with Iran

Kazakh FM: Astana interested in developing ties with Iran
IFP

Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov on Saturday expressed Kazakhstan's interest in promoting relations with Iran.

He stressed maintaining tourism cooperation, saying the country is interested in establishing cooperation in the field, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, Zarif said that relations have been bolstered between the two countries after the meeting between Iranian and Kazakh presidents.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties especially ways to develop banking cooperation.

Stressing cooperation in international bodies, fighting terrorism, promoting Astana talks, scientific and technology cooperation, fighting dust storms and transit cooperation were among other topics reviewed during the meeting.

   
