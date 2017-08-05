Kazakh FM: Astana interested in developing ties with Iran

Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov on Saturday expressed Kazakhstan's interest in promoting relations with Iran.

He stressed maintaining tourism cooperation, saying the country is interested in establishing cooperation in the field, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, Zarif said that relations have been bolstered between the two countries after the meeting between Iranian and Kazakh presidents.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties especially ways to develop banking cooperation.

Stressing cooperation in international bodies, fighting terrorism, promoting Astana talks, scientific and technology cooperation, fighting dust storms and transit cooperation were among other topics reviewed during the meeting.