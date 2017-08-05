Zarif: France is Iran's major partner in EU

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that France is one of Iran's major partners in the European Union.

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who is in Tehran to attend President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony, IRNA reported.

He said, “Ample grounds are available for cooperation with France on bilateral and regional levels.”

Lemoyne said that he was honored to attend President Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony.

He said, “We will make serious endeavors to protect the JCPOA. We are interested in cooperation with Iran to tackle regional crises. Expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the economic domain is among our priorities.”