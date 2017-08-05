RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0918 GMT August 05 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197992
Published: 0846 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Zarif: France is Iran's major partner in EU

Zarif: France is Iran's major partner in EU
GETTY IMAGES

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that France is one of Iran's major partners in the European Union.

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who is in Tehran to attend President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony, IRNA reported.

He said, “Ample grounds are available for cooperation with France on bilateral and regional levels.”

Lemoyne said that he was honored to attend President Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony.

He said, “We will make serious endeavors to protect the JCPOA. We are interested in cooperation with Iran to tackle regional crises. Expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the economic domain is among our priorities.”

   
KeyWords
Mohammad Javad Zarif
EU
Lemoyne
France
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2327 sec