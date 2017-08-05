Georgian Vice PM urges neighboring countries to develop relations

Vice Prime Minister of Georgia Aleksandre Jejelava urged neighboring countries to develop economic and political ties for creating peace and stability.

He appreciated Iranian senior officials for supporting Georgia's territorial integrity, IRNA reported.

Jejelava is in Tehran to participate in President Hassan Rouhani's inauguration ceremony slated to be held in Tehran on Saturday.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.