Mogherini: EU tries to have US by side in supporting JCPOA

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, who is in Tehran to attend President Rouhani’s inaugural ceremony, met and talked with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

At the meeting which was held on Saturday morning, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on issued related to implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), bilateral relations between Iran and the European Union (EU) as well as regional conditions, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointed to barriers created by the US in the way of JCPOA implementation, asserting “the new US government is seeking to prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from taking advantage of the JCPOA, which is a blatant violation of the nuclear deal.

President Trump aims to terminate the deal in a way that Iran will have to pay the costs hence the need for the EU to remain alert in this regard, he added.

On the country’s missile tests and launch of Simorgh scientific satellite and lack of any contradiction between these measures and Resolution 2231 of the United Nations, Zarif criticized the recent statement of three European countries jointly issued with the United States, describing it as a movement in the wrong direction.

Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, voiced satisfaction towards her presence at the inaugural ceremony of President Rouhani, saying “The international community follows common interests with Iran as regards the JCPOA. The European Union strongly supports the nuclear deal, and this is the common stance taken by all European states.”

“The EU's position on the issue is clear and we are trying to have the United States as part of the agreement since all parties need to take wise and proportionate measures,” she continued.

The session also stressed the expansion of Iran's cooperation with the European Union in various fields, economic spheres in particular.

The two sides also discussed and mulled over regional issues, Iraq, Bahrain, Syria and the process of Astana talks, developments in the Persian Gulf, the situation in Yemen and the need to address plight of its people as well as the fight against Daesh and Takfiri terrorism.