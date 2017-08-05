RSS
News ID: 197995
Published: 0909 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Larijani: Iran interested in promoting economic coop with South Korea

OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that Iran is interested in developing economic cooperation with South Korea.

Larijani made the remarks in a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Chung Sye-kyun, IRNA reported.

“Grounds are prepared to establish banking and investment cooperation between two countries,” he said.

“Fortunately, Iran and South Korea held fruitful talks on parliamentary and economic relations,” he added.

“Iran is ready to accelerate cooperation in the fields off energy, transportation, environment and new technologies,” Larijani said.

Meanwhile, Sye-kyun pointed to good negotiation between the two countries on the sidelines of the second meeting of Eurasian Parliament Speakers held last month, said that South Korea is keen on developing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) cooperation.

He arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony slated to be held on Saturday.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.

   
