Congo Vice PM: Iran-Congo ties in best condition

Vice Prime Minister of Congo Leonard She Okitundu said that relations between Iran and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is in the best condition.

“We are emphasizing to develop relations with Iran,” Okitundu told IRNA on Saturday.

Okitundu is in Tehran to participate in President Rouhani's inauguration ceremony which will be held in Tehran on Saturday.

Rouhani is due to take the oath of office in front of Parliament on Saturday afternoon in a ceremony to be attended by top-ranking Iranian officials as well as senior officials from 92 countries.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.