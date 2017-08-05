RSS
News ID: 197998
Published: 0941 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Larijani: Terrorist crises will be solved through convergence

Larijani: Terrorist crises will be solved through convergence
First Vice-President of the Parliament of Austria, Karl-Heinz (L) and Iran Parliament Mohammad Javad Zarif (R). (TASNIM)

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with the First Vice-President of the Parliament of Austria Karl-Heinz on Saturday.

During the meeting, he appreciated Austria's constructive role in Iran nuclear talks, IRNA reported.

He also praised Austrian government's approach in developing banking cooperation, said that it will result in promoting economic and trade cooperation.

He urged the P5+1 country to stay committed to Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan odd Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Karl-Heinz pointed to historic ties between Iran and Austria, said the two countries' relations are satisfying.

Iran's approach toward nuclear talks indicated that it is possible to bring a good agreement into force, he said.

He also referred to terrorist acts in the region and the world as well, said they have been originated from polices taken by some countries.

   
KeyWords
Ali Larijani
Iran
Austria
 
