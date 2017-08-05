President of the National Assembly of Serbia in Tehran

President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojković Moldavian arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of President-elect Hassan Rouhani.

Upon arrival in Mehrabad Airport, Gojković was warmly welcomed by two Iranian lawmakers Parvaneh Mafi and Ali Motahari, IRNA reported.

Some 70 delegations from foreign countries and international organizations have so far arrived in Tehran to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Rouhani.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the parliament where Rouhani is expected to propose his 18-member cabinet on the same day for a vote of confidence.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers and prime ministers, seven vice speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are slated to take part in Rouhani’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six chairmen of parliamentary friendship groups and two chairmen of foreign policy commissions are present in the upcoming event.