Zarif: Grounds prepared for Iran-Cyprus economic cooperation

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and President of Cyprus House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris (L). (TASNIM)

Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif said on Saturday that grounds have been prepared for developing economic cooperation between Iran and Cyprus.

Zarif made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with President of Cyprus House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, IRNA wrote.

He emphasized developing cooperation between two countries and solving problem of Cyprus through diplomatic talks.

During the meeting, both sides held talks on Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and on regional issues.

Meanwhile, Syllouris handed over a letter for President Rouhani to Zarif.

Syllouris is in Tehran to participate in President Hassan Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony slated to be held in the evening.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.