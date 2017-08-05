Taliban's attack repelled in north of Afghanistan, 10 militants dead

As many as 10 Taliban militants were killed in an Afghan forces' counter-attack operation in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province, an official said on Saturday.

"Unknown number of militants attacked army positions in Jangal-e-Arigh area of Aqcha district Friday. The army personnel launched a counter-attack raid, killing 10 militants," Nastraullah Jamshidi, a press officer of Army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua.

According to Jamshidi, a Taliban local commander Abdul Rahman had also been wounded during the clashes in the province, 390km north of Kabul.

The Taliban has yet to comment on the incident.

Fighting has escalated in Afghanistan as the Taliban insurgency spreads from its traditional strongholds in the south and east to the once peaceful region in the north, where Taliban have been recruiting from the youths.