World leaders arriving in Tehran to join Rouhani inauguration

A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on August 5, 2017, shows him (R) meeting EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini (L) in Tehran.

Leaders and senior politicians from around the world are arriving in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to attend the upcoming inauguration ceremony of President-elect Hassan Rouhani.

Since Thursday, aircraft carrying delegations have been touching down at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad International Airports, PRESSTV reported.

In May 19, Rouhani won re-election in a landslide victory after securing 57 percent of the votes and defeating his main contender Ebrahim Raeisi, the current custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be held in Parliament on Saturday.

On Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei formally endorsed Rouhani as president.

By Saturday morning, officials from as many countries had reached Tehran for the ceremony, including the European Union’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini; Britain’s Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt; Deputy Danish Foreign Minister Jonas Bering Liisberg; Deputy Italian Foreign Minister Vincenzo Amendola; Deputy Austrian Parliament Speaker Karlheinz Kopf; and the Netherlands’ former prime minister Wim Kok.

IRNA reported that Mogherini had held separate meetings with President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.

A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on August 5, 2017, shows him (R) meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tehran.

Iraqi President Fuad Massoum, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ramadan Abdullah have also arrived.

A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on August 5, 2017, shows him (R) meeting Iraqi President Fuad Massoum in Tehran.

So have South Korean Parliament Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, South Africa’s Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo, and Cuba’s Deputy President Ulises Rosales Del Toro.

President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Saber Hossain Chowdhury, and Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan have arrived in the Iranian capital, too.

Norman Stewart Hughson Lamont, the UK premier's special envoy, arrives in Tehran, August 4, 2017.

Most lately, Madagascar’s Parliament Speaker Jean Max Rakotomamonjy, his Cambodian counterpart Nguon Nhel, Lesotho’s King Letsie III, First Ghanaian Deputy President Alhaji Bawumia, Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, and Chairman of the Britain-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Richard Bacon have reached Tehran.

Also among the dignitaries are the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong-nam, and other North Korean political figures. The Islamic Republic recently designated a new building accommodating North Korea’s diplomatic mission.

Chung Sye-kyun, speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, visits the Iranian city of Isfahan on August, 4, 2017, on the eve of the inauguration ceremony. (IRNA)

Ebrahim Rahimpour, an Iranian deputy foreign minister, attended the ceremony, where he stressed the importance of expanding bilateral ties between the two sides.

He hailed Pyongyang’s support for Tehran during the1980s war imposed by the former Iraqi regime on Iran, with the two sides agreeing to ratchet up bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields.

Iran's Minister of Labor Ali Rabei (2nd R) receives Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Aug. 4, 2017. (IRNA)

The other notables to have so far arrived for the inaugural ceremony include are the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, Pope Francis’ Nuncio to Iraq and Jordan Alberto Ortega, and Secretariat of the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Some other dignitaries are from Ireland, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Portugal, Malaysia, Ugandan, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Swaziland and Namibia.