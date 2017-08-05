Iranians collect seven medals at World Para Athletics Championships

Mehrdad Moradi won the gold medal in the 100m T11/T13 contests at the 2017 World Para Athletics Junior Championships.

Young Iranian Paralympian athletes collected seven medals at the 2017 World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Switzerland.

On Saturday, Iran’s Mohammad Fat-Hi grabbed a bronze medal in the shot put F42/47 contests after he made the best attempt of 10.33m in the final competition.

Athletes from the US and Belarus claimed the gold and the silver, respectively.

Also on the third day of the competitions, Ashkan Cheraghi settled for the silver medal of the discus throw F35/38 competitions with his best record of 31.98m. The Mexican athlete clinched the gold medal with the Argentinian finishing third.

Cheraghi had earlier won a bronze medal in the shot put F35 contests.

On Friday, Ali Sepahvandi participated in the discus throw F42/47 category competitions, and registered a throw of 32.90m in his final attempt to earn the bronze, Press TV reported.

German discus thrower won the gold medal with a winning throw of 39.30m while Czech contestant claimed the silver medal.

In the javelin throw F32/34 discipline, Iranian pitcher Mohammad-Taha Beygrezaei claimed the silver medal with his best attempt of 25.36m.

The Colombian athlete won the gold medal with a throw of 33.76m, and Iran’s Erfan Rezaei Moein finished third but did not receive the bronze based on the minus-one rule, which states if only 3 athletes remain in an event, only gold and silver would be awarded.

Furthermore, Mehrdad Moradi clocked 11.33 seconds at the 100m T11/T13 running contests, and stood on top of the podium.

Jamaica’s athlete and the Brazilian registered 11.33 and 11.37 seconds respectively to land in the second and third places.

Iranian discus thrower Mohammad-Hassan Mirzaei threw 25.97m in the F51/F57 class and struck the gold medal.

Mahdi Qaderi finished second with 16.84m but did not take the silver due to the minus-one rule since they were only athletes in action.

Earlier in the tournament, Iranian shot putter Aref Baharvand had claimed the silver medal in the F36 category.

The 2017 World Para Athletics Junior Championships started in Nottwil, Switzerland, on August 3 and will finish on August 6.

Some 275 Paralympian athletes from 41 countries, including Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico and Poland, have taken part in the international multi-sport event.