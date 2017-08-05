Ronaldo reveals he wants to return to England

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he wants to leave Real Madrid and return to England, just days before facing his old club Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup.

Spanish radio Cadena Ser revealed extracts of Ronaldo’s defense in front of a judge this week held in a court just outside of Madrid as part of the investigation into his alleged €14.7 million tax fraud, the Daily Mail reported.

The player had a private hearing with judge Monica Gomez Ferrer on Monday and it is not unusual for declarations to be leaked to the media often by the investigated parties themselves.

Cadena Ser reported on Friday that Ronaldo told the judge, “I never had a problem in England… that’s why I would like to go back to England.”

Ronaldo was furious when originally accused of tax evasion earlier this summer and the Portuguese paper ‘A Bola’ reported that he had made an 'irreversible' decision to leave Spain as a consequence.

With PSG focusing on Neymar and Manchester United convinced it could not afford to re-sign the Red Devils’ former player Ronaldo’s determination appeared to subside.

But in his 90 minute hearing in midweek he seems to have made it clear a summer exit is still on his mind.

Real Madrid is keen to sell one of the club’s famed front three forward line of Karim Benzema, Ronaldo and Gareth Bale this summer so as to make space for €180 million-rated 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe who has told the club he does not want to come only to sit on the bench.