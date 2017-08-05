RSS
News ID: 198012
Published: 1335 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Conte: This will be my most difficult season

Conte: This will be my most difficult season
GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte revealed that he thinks the forthcoming campaign will be the “most difficult” of his career.

Chelsea goes into the new season reigning Premier League champion, and the Italian believes that this will only increase the expectation level of him and his team, goal.com reported.

“For me, it will be the most difficult season of my career,” he said. “I’m sure about that.

“I don’t have a lot of time to explain a lot of these reasons. But I’m sure about this. I have this perception and I hope I’ve made a mistake.

“In England, the pressure is high and you have to live with that pressure. In England, the league is strong, the strongest in the world.

“You have six teams ready to fight and to win the title. But only one team can win. It won’t be easy. But we are trying to do this.”

Pressure, meanwhile, is something the Italian needs to feel at his most competitive.

“If I don’t feel the pressure, then I put myself under pressure,” he said. “That’s my life. The pressure helps me to give the best, 120 per cent.”

Chelsea’s competitive campaign begins with a Community Shield meeting with Arsenal on Sunday.

   
