Russia: New EU sanctions over Siemens turbines violate international law

Russia said on Saturday the European Union's decision to sanction a Russian deputy energy minister over the delivery of Siemens' turbines to Crimea was politically motivated and illegal, Reuters reported.

On Friday, EU introduced additional measures in response to the delivery of Siemens' gas turbines to Crimea, which violated its existing sanctions.

Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum on March 16, 2014 deemed illegal by Kiev and the West. With an 83.1 percent voter turnout, 96.77 percent supported the region’s cessation from Ukraine and reunification with Russia.

In response, the US and the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow.

The Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that, "Interference in a dispute between two business entities is a direct violation of international legal norms."

"The Russian Energy Ministry has no doubt that the EU took this decision based solely on political reasoning."

Right to retaliate

Also on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry said that the European Union's move is "deeply regrettable", and Moscow reserves the right to retaliate, Xinhua reported.

"We consider this step, undertaken on the initiative of Berlin, as unfriendly and unjustified," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the new sanction expansion contradicts both international laws and principles of international relations in general.

"Responsibility for this decision, including the possible economic costs of Siemens and other German companies, as well as European companies operating in Russia, lies entirely with the EU and the German government," it said.

Earlier on the day, the EU announced sanctions against three Russian nationals and three companies, who will face asset freeze and travel ban in the EU for their responsibility in the allegedly illegal delivery of four gas turbines to Crimea.

The turbines were originally sold by German company Siemens for use in other parts of Russia and were then transferred to Crimea, according to the company.

Kiev also launched a military crackdown on pro-Russia forces fighting for greater autonomy in the Donbass region - the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The crisis has left almost 10,000 people dead and over 23,000 others injured, according to figures provided by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Kiev accuses Moscow of involvement in the conflict, a charge denied by Russia.