Rouhani sworn in for second term as Iran president

President: New government will be pacific in foreign, domestic policies

Hassan Rouhani was sworn in as Iran's 12th president on Saturday in front of high-ranking officials and foreign guests.

The inauguration ceremony opened at the parliament building in the capital Tehran with delegates from more than 100 countries, including several heads of state, in attendance.

After the playing of the anthem of the Islamic Republic and recitation of verses of the Holy Qur’an, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani kicked off the ceremony in earnest by welcoming all the participants, particularly the foreign dignitaries.

He said the participation of more than 72 percent of the Iranian people in the presidential election showed that they are dedicated to the Islamic establishment.

The top lawmaker added that the Parliament would support any effort by the new Iranian government to remove obstacles in the way of increasing national production and foreign and domestic investments.

Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani was next at the podium to deliver his speech. He said that the Iranian nation has shown that it supports the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Rouhani then took the oath of office and proceeded to his speech. Rouhani, 68, was reelected in a landslide victory in May after securing 57 percent of the votes and defeating his main contender Ebrahim Raeisi.

‘Pacific’ government

Addressing the ceremony, he thanked world leaders and dignitaries for taking part in the swearing-in ceremony.

He said the Iranian nation has made great sacrifices in the path of safeguarding freedom and the rule of law, adding that Iranians have put their trust in the Islamic establishment.

He vowed to follow the Iranian nation’s demands and emphasized that his government is ready to defend the country’s national interests.

“Today, as the president of Iran, I am duty-bound to safeguard the rights of the entire Iranian nation and this duty cannot be fulfilled without the help of all pillars of the Establishment and the people,” Rouhani said.

“This government wants to be moderate; one is not intimidated into surrender with any scolding nor infuriated to make war with any provocation,” Rouhani said, adding that his government is “pacific” in both domestic and foreign policies and “prefers peace to war”.

Iran’s ‘united reaction’

The Iranian president referred to the landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries as an example of national consensus on important issues.

Rouhani said the US has not adhered to its obligations under the JCPOA, stressing that Iran would never initiate the violation of the nuclear deal but would not remain silent in the face of US non-performance of the deal.

He emphasized that the Iranian government and people would react to any breach of the deal.

“The world should bear in mind that any breach of this international accord will face a united reaction from the Iranian government and nation.”

He said the US has failed to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA because it is “addicted to the illegal and ineffective policy of sanctions and threats” and this proved to the world that Washington cannot be trusted.

“Those who want to tear the JCPOA should realize that they would rip the scroll of their political life and that the world will not forget their breach of promise,” Rouhani said in a clear reference to US President Donald Trump who had threatened to tear up the nuclear deal.

He emphasized that the time of imposing sanctions is gone and called for holding negotiations in dealing with issues.

“Today is not the time to unveil the mother of bombs. Let’s unveil the mother of negotiations. Today is not the time to unveil the mother of sanctions. Let’s unveil the mother of cooperation.”

Economic reforms

Rouhani said the Iranian government has taken great steps to improve nation’s health, adding that the level of education and health in Iran is better than many other countries.

Iran, however, is still facing big challenges including water shortage and unemployment, he noted.

Rouhani stressed the importance of a strong economy in the country and said the next government eyes economic reforms.

‘Hand of friendship’

He described unity as a key factor behind the Iranian nation’s success and added that Tehran seeks to boost ties with neighboring countries.

The Iranian chief executive said regional problems could be solved only through dialogue and cooperation and invited countries in the region to join political initiatives to end the crisis in Yemen.

He stressed the importance of promoting dialogue among governments and nations in order to repel “the present dangerous and complicated” threats.

“[Boosting] constructive interaction with world countries, deepening bonds with neighboring and regional countries and expanding the level of cooperation with friendly countries are not only a wise choice but a necessity,” Rouhani said.

“The Islamic Republic… is ready for cooperation based on mutual interests… sees no limits for cooperation with any country.”

The president stressed that Iran “extends a hand of friendship” to its neighbors.

He warned of plots by foreign powers pursuing their self-interests in regional issues, saying they are creating chaos and instability in the Middle East.

After Rouhani's speech, Ali Larijani wrapped up the session by urging Rouhani to present his cabinet choices to the parliament at the earliest for their confirmation hearings to be held.

On Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei formally endorsed Rouhani as president for the second term.

During the ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei gave his official approval for the president-elect by giving him a decree assigning him his duties.

Under Iran’s election law, the president-elect is required to gain the Leader’s official approval before being sworn in before the Parliament. Through this process, the Leader approves the outcome of the presidential election.

Rouhani will have two weeks to present his cabinet to Parliament for a vote of confidence.

