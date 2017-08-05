Kiarostami's '24 Frames' will wind up Hong Kong filmfest

0432 GMT August 05 2017
This year's Summer IFF is set to open with a bang and close with a quiet trance. The bang comes courtesy of Hong Kong director Wilson Yip Wai-shun's 'Paradox' — the latest instalment in his martial arts crime thriller series SPL — and the trance in the form of late Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami's meditative final film, '24 Frames'. They will wind up a program of 40 new and classic films.
Summer IFF runs from August 15 to 29 at various venues.
'24 Frames' animates photographs Kiarostami took over 40 years into 4½-minute vignettes.
Kiarostami started with paintings. He said: "These painters, they painted one scene. But that's only one shot. I wonder what happens before and after?"
Among the highlights in the full line-up announced by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) are two masterclasses led by another prominent Iranian filmmaker, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, who will present his films 'The Nights of Zayandeh-rood' (1990) and 'Salaam Cinema' (1996). This marks a return to Hong Kong for the director, who was a guest at the Hong Kong International Film Festival in 2015.