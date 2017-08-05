Kiarostami's '24 Frames' will wind up Hong Kong filmfest

The final work of prominent Iranian cineaste Abbas Kiarostami will go on screen at the 20th Hong Kong 2017 Summer International Film Festival (Summer IFF).

This year's Summer IFF is set to open with a bang and close with a quiet trance. The bang comes courtesy of Hong Kong director Wilson Yip Wai-shun's 'Paradox' — the latest instalment in his martial arts crime thriller series SPL — and the trance in the form of late Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami's meditative final film, '24 Frames'. They will wind up a program of 40 new and classic films.

Summer IFF runs from August 15 to 29 at various venues.

'24 Frames' animates photographs Kiarostami took over 40 years into 4½-minute vignettes.

Kiarostami started with paintings. He said: "These painters, they painted one scene. But that's only one shot. I wonder what happens before and after?"

Among the highlights in the full line-up announced by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) are two masterclasses led by another prominent Iranian filmmaker, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, who will present his films 'The Nights of Zayandeh-rood' (1990) and 'Salaam Cinema' (1996). This marks a return to Hong Kong for the director, who was a guest at the Hong Kong International Film Festival in 2015.