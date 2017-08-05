Saudi-led airstrike kills nine family members in Yemen

REUTERS People stand on the debris of a house at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike on an outskirt of the northwestern city of Sa’ada.

A Saudi-led airstrike killed nine members of the same family in Yemen, local officials said.

Three women and six children died after their house was hit during a dawn offensive on the outskirts of the northern city of Sa’ada, Independent reported.

The attack on the family home of Taha al-Dharafi in Mahda district also injured three other people, according to the head of the local health department Dr. Abdel-Ilah al-Azzi.

"We are recording all the crimes of the enemy and we will not forget them," Dr. Azzi said. "All the criminals will be put on trial soon, God willing."

Yemen has been torn apart by a brutal war since 2015 when

The Saudi military has been pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to undermine the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and restore power to the resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who has fled the capital Sana’a.

A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition did not respond to a request for a comment, Independent said.

A family relative, who declined to be identified, said the attack happened while the family slept. He said the bodies were taken to the morgue while rescue workers continued to search for a missing woman in the rubble of the house.

Pictures from the scene showed the house completely destroyed by the strike. Residents who rushed to help were reportedly afraid to start rescue work while planes continued to hover overhead.

Sa’ada has been repeatedly hit by airstrikes since the coalition of Arab states joined the war in March 2015.

The war has sparked one of the biggest humanitarian crises in history, displacing more than three million people.

An estimated 600,000 people - or one in every 45 - could contract cholera before the end of the year, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).