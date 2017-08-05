Iran, Pakistan explore ways to expand trade

Iranian and Pakistani officials in a meeting in Islamabad discussed ways to boost trade exchanges.

The officials were taking part in a conference organized by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at Pakistan's House which was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust, Fars News Agency reported.

In the meeting, Honardoust hoped that such meetings would play an important role in strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Referring to the problems in bilateral trade, the Iranian ambassador said that the resumption of banking ties would help overcome all the challenges the two countries are facing in trade activities.

He added that Pakistan holds an important position in Iran's foreign policy and the Islamic Republic wants to have strong relations with Pakistan in all areas.

Honardoust noted that both countries are striving to boost trade ties and commercial exchanges between the two countries had witnessed a considerable growth this year.

Pointing to the achievements of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said Iran welcomes the connectivity project and is interested in joining it.

Pakistani traders and business activists said that they are willing to boost trade relations with Iran.

The first round of the talks between the two countries was held in Tehran in December 2016.

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to increase annual trade to $5 billion by 2021.

In a major development after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the central banks of the two countries signed an agreement to resume banking cooperation.