Iranian puppets to go on display in Poland

Theater director, playwright, puppet maker and stage designer Zahra Sabri will hold an exhibition featuring her stage puppets at Teatr Wielki in Warsaw, Poland.

'A Dreamer from Iran' exhibition showcases puppets from six plays directed by Sabri and performed by her group 'Yas-Tamam'.

The exhibition features puppets from 'Count to One', 'Naneh Delavar (courageous mother) and Her Children', 'The House of Bernard Alba', 'Eight Moments', 'Parrot's Quill' and 'Earth and Universe'.

The dolls had been earlier been showcased at the International Puppet Center in Tolosa, a Spanish town, in November, ISNA reported.

In all, 120 dolls of various size from the aforementioned theaters will go on display from September 18 at the Polish exhibition which will run for two months.

Sabri said that Teatr Wielki is a theater complex, opera company, and home of the Polish National Ballet, located on historic Theater Square in Warsaw, Poland. The Grand Theater in Warsaw is one of the largest theaters in Europe and in the world.

Speaking about the agenda of the Polish exhibition, Sabri said, "Marekzurawski, who is the secretary of an exhibition in Poland, expressed interest in holding the exhibition in Poland after 'A Dreamer from Iran' was held in Spain."

The theater was inaugurated on February 24, 1833 with a production of Rossini's 'The Barber of Seville'. After the building's bombing and near-complete destruction during World War II, it was rebuilt and reopened on November 19, 1965 following a closure of over twenty years.