Official: Iran not to allow US inspection of military sites

An Iranian official slammed the US notion of inspection of Iran’s military centers as ‘absolute nonsense’, stressing that the country would never allow Americans to have access to its security sphere.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Head of the Strategic Research Center of Iran's Expediency Council Ali Akbar Velayati underscored that the US would not be allowed or dare to infringe on Iran’s security, according to Tasnim News Agency.

“They (American inspectors) would not dare to come to Iran, and will not get access to the military centers at all, because they are part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s security sphere,” Velayati, a former foreign minister, underlined.

His comments came after AP quoted senior US officials as saying in late July that the Trump administration is pushing for inspections of Iranian military sites in a bid to test the strength of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement between Iran and the 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Donald Trump is pushing for inspections of Iranian military sites as he considers canceling the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Tehran, US officials told The Associated Press.

Elsewhere in his comments, Velayati said such US comments would only further dishonor Washington in the international arena.

Raising subjects such as the inspection of Iran’s military sites is a reminder of Don Quixote, Velayati said, noting that the US once perceived itself as the world’s superior power, but its successive defeats in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere proved the ‘hollowness’ of that notion.