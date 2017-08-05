Iranian VP condemns US sanctions against Tehran, Moscow

Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri denounced Washington's new sanctions against Tehran and Moscow.

"Today, we are in special conditions and the new and unilateral US sanctions against Iran and Russia are condemned and unacceptable," Jahangiri said in a meeting with Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan in Tehran on Saturday, Fars News Agency reported.

"Under such conditions, enhancement of relations with the neighbors and using the Eurasia's capacities can help resolve the problems facing certain states, especially Iran and Russia," he added.

Sargsyan, for his part, hoped that negotiations between Iran and the Eurasia would be finalized as soon as possible.

Jahangiri's remarks came after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning signed legislation imposing sanctions on Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

His signature caps a months-long process of passing a sanctions bill that started in the Senate as an effort to rein in Iran, but quickly expanded to target Russia.