Miners look for ways to break South Africa deadlock

Miners are drawing up proposals for a new charter in South Africa after rejecting the government’s latest effort as a dead duck.

In a bid to break the deadlock that has gripped the industry, miners are using regular forums to ‘proactively’ feed elements for a new charter to South Africa’s Chamber of Mines, which has been leading resistance to the government’s plans, The Telegraph reported.

The dispute has weighed on the share prices of London-listed companies such as Anglo American, Lonmin, South32 and Glencore, which have extensive operations in South Africa.

The government charter — the third since 2004 — wants to increase the percentage of mines owned by black economically empowered (BEE) groups to 30 percent, from 26 percent, in order to address South Africa’s historic inequality.

It has also suggested that miners ‘top up’ these credentials every time the original groups sell out. Miners are particularly outraged at plans to impose a one percent tax on revenues that will go to BEE owners.

The charter also demands that 70 percent of goods be bought from BEE firms. The chamber has described the charter as ‘taking a hammer to the industry’, increasing costs and threatening jobs and investment.

Mark Cutifani, the Anglo boss, last month labelled it a “confused and confusing document”. The proposals have even proven controversial within the ANC.

The industry’s suggestions for a ‘fourth charter’ stem from a belief that a clean slate is needed, and could lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption of negotiations with the ministry.

However, talks are a remote prospect at present, with the chamber resorting to legal action to halt the government’s plans. It scored a victory last week when it stopped Mosebenzi Zwane, the resources minister, from pushing through a moratorium on new mining licences.