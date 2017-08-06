Exiled Spaniards lured home by robust economic recovery

Carmen Sánchez Alegre joined an exodus of underemployed young Spaniards in 2013, moving to London to improve her English and find work. She met Sara García, a fellow Spanish immigrant while they worked at a sushi restaurant and together they found jobs at Hootsuite, a platform for companies to manage their social media activity.

Now they are part of a growing wave of returnees to Spain, moving this year to open the company’s office in Madrid’s Salamanca neighborhood, according to FT.

“Spain is changing quickly so it’s a key time for us to be here,” said García, 29. “Businesses are not scared. There is still a crisis and some sectors are feeling it. But businesses have a budget to invest in new technologies.”

Spain is growing again and not just in economic terms. After four years of population decline as immigrants and Spanish natives fled a moribund domestic job market, the population rose a modest 89,000 in 2016 to 46.5 million, spurred by a surprisingly robust recovery.

Meanwhile the number of people employed in Spain rose 375,000 in the second quarter and is now 18.8 million — the highest in almost seven years.

Spain’s last jobs boom was based around a massive property bubble, which one time led to the country having more housing starts than Germany, France, Britain and Italy combined. This time, many of the jobs being created are different — less dependent on the volatile construction industry and less accessible to less skilled and educated workers.

This economic shift has changed the profile of those who come to Spain. Today’s immigrants “are less focused on low skilled work. They are not as poor”, said Carmen González Enríquez, a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute.