RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0818 GMT August 06 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198049
Published: 0615 GMT 06 Aug 2017

Exiled Spaniards lured home by robust economic recovery

Exiled Spaniards lured home by robust economic recovery
yimg.com

Carmen Sánchez Alegre joined an exodus of underemployed young Spaniards in 2013, moving to London to improve her English and find work. She met Sara García, a fellow Spanish immigrant while they worked at a sushi restaurant and together they found jobs at Hootsuite, a platform for companies to manage their social media activity.

Now they are part of a growing wave of returnees to Spain, moving this year to open the company’s office in Madrid’s Salamanca neighborhood, according to FT.

“Spain is changing quickly so it’s a key time for us to be here,” said García, 29. “Businesses are not scared. There is still a crisis and some sectors are feeling it. But businesses have a budget to invest in new technologies.”

Spain is growing again and not just in economic terms. After four years of population decline as immigrants and Spanish natives fled a moribund domestic job market, the population rose a modest 89,000 in 2016 to 46.5 million, spurred by a surprisingly robust recovery.

Meanwhile the number of people employed in Spain rose 375,000 in the second quarter and is now 18.8 million — the highest in almost seven years.

Spain’s last jobs boom was based around a massive property bubble, which one time led to the country having more housing starts than Germany, France, Britain and Italy combined. This time, many of the jobs being created are different — less dependent on the volatile construction industry and less accessible to less skilled and educated workers.

This economic shift has changed the profile of those who come to Spain. Today’s immigrants “are less focused on low skilled work. They are not as poor”, said Carmen González Enríquez, a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute.

   
KeyWords
Spaniards
economic recovery
robust economic recovery
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/3777 sec