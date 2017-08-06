The best ways to get rid of backache

Tweak your daily habits and include exercises in your regime — and you could banish backache.

We’re facing an epidemic of back pain, experts warn. Seven people in 10 have lived with neck or back pain for more than a decade and three in 10 have to take time off work, express.co.uk wrote.

Tim Hutchful of the British Chiropractic Association, said, “Our modern, couch-potato lifestyle is to blame.

“Millions of Britons spend at least 10 hours a day working at desks. Yet many are completely unaware that staying in the same position can cause unnecessary back strain.”

Sit less and stand more

Hutchful said, “Research has found that people who do desk jobs suffer more back pain than those working in manual jobs where lifting is involved.

“This is because sitting causes up to twice as much pressure on discs on the spine as standing.

“Using your joints and spine, however, strengthens them, reducing risk of injury.”

Dave Asprey of uk.bulletproof.com, suggested, “If you work at a computer all day, consider using a standing desk.

“I use one from StandDesk that alternates between standing and sitting modes at the press of a button.

“Or set a timer on your phone to go off every 20 minutes. When the alarm sounds, stand up and walk about — even do a few squats.”

Keep your core muscles fit

Lynne Robinson, founder of Body Control Pilates, said, “Your deep core muscles wrap around your trunk, supporting your spine like a natural built-in corset — and Pilates exercises are perfect for ensuring they do their job properly.

“To locate your core muscles, sit tall, breathe in and, as you breathe out gently, engage your pelvic-floor muscles and draw them up inside (you should feel your abdomen hollow).

“Hold this internal zip for a few seconds, breathing as above. Now you’ve found them, engage them as required to help control your alignment and movements.”

Choose the right exercise

Physiotherapist Sammy Margo said, “Walking, cycling, swimming, using a cross-trainer and Zumba classes are great forms of exercise if you have a history of back problems. Running, heavy weight lifting and high-intensity workouts are more jarring.

“The sacroiliac joint, which connects the sacrum to the pelvis, is particularly sensitive to ‘load-bearing’ activity like running.

“However, consistent runners are better equipped to deal with this — it’s the on/off runners who tend to have problems.”

Children’s car seats

Hutchful advises, “ The motion of lifting and twisting is hard to avoid when using car seats, so bend at the knees — not the waist — and shift the effort to your hips, arms and abs rather than your back.

“As soon as your child is old enough, let them climb into the seat independently. To get out of the car yourself, turn your whole body towards the door, lower your feet to the ground then stand up.”

Eat at the dinner table

Margo warned, “If you’re watching TV, be aware that slumping in front of the box places enormous strain on your back — particularly if you have a cushion-backed, soft sofa.”

Use a firm cushion behind your lower back for extra support. And make sure kids do homework at a table — not on the floor on their knees.

Quit smoking

Smokers are three times more likely than non-smokers to develop chronic back pain, according to a US study by Northwestern University in Illinois.

Tweak your diet

Nutritionist Earle Logan said, “Eat less inflammatory foods, such as red meat, dairy products and eggs, and more oily fish, which have an anti-inflammatory effect.

“Magnesium-rich foods, like green leafy vegetables, oats, dried fruits such as figs, seeds such as pumpkin, sunflower and sesame, kidney beans and sardines encourage the proper absorption of calcium.

“Cut down on caffeine, which deplete magnesium and vitamins B and C, and are also triggers for inflammatory processes. Drink water instead — dehydration is often a trigger point for joint pain.”

Back pain relievers

Australian researchers found only one in six patients treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen achieved any significant reduction in discomfort.

And this was outweighed by side effects, such as gastrointestinal problems, particularly if the drug is taken long term.

Researcher Dr. Hughes said, “New National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines no longer recommend paracetamol for low back pain due to risks such as liver damage.”