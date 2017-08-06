RSS
0818 GMT August 06 2017

Published: 0659 GMT 06 Aug 2017

Do you talk to yourself? Scientists are interested

pbs.org

Do you talk to yourself? Don’t sweat it: Scientists said you’re not alone. And the ways in which you chatter to yourself, both in your head and out loud, are changing what neuroscientists know about the human brain.

Writing in Scientific American, psychologist Charles Fernyhough reveals why we’re our best conversational partners, washingtonpost.com wrote.

Scientists have only recently learned how to study self-talk — and it’s opening up exciting new avenues of research.

It turns out there are two ways of chatting yourself up. In ‘inner speech’, you speak to yourself without making sound.

With ‘private speech’, you do the same thing, just out loud.

This chatter serves varied purposes: It can help people control themselves and relate to others.

But it’s notoriously hard to study. So Fernyhough and colleagues figured out some inventive ways to prompt people to talk to themselves as they lay inside a functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI, scanner.

When they studied the brains of people who talked to themselves internally, the team noticed that spontaneous inner speech activates a different part of the brain than words that the participants were asked to say aloud.

And people whose self-talk takes the form of a monologue seem to activate different brain areas than those who carry on a dialogue in their heads.

It’s too early to draw conclusions about how and why people talk to themselves.

But the research suggested that self-talk could one day clue scientists in to how different regions of the brain work, alone and in concert.

Perhaps, Fernyhough suggested, the words we say to ourselves could one day unlock bigger neurological and psychological secrets.

Until then, there’s plenty to discover — and endless private conversations to be had.

   
