Settlement tenders tripled in the first half of 2017

The picture shows a general view of the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 17, 2016. ( AFP)

Israeli settlement activities have almost tripled in the first half of 2017 compared to last year as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to support new construction in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Palestinian national office for the defense of land and resistance of settlement said in its weekly report issued on Saturday, english.palinfo.com wrote.

The report of the national office which is affiliated with Fatah Movement pointed to the Israeli recent escalation of settlement activities in the West Bank and Occupied Jerusalem in full disregard to the international and Arab condemnation.

The report referred to the most recent settlement activity where the Israeli premier laid the corner stone of a new settlement neighborhood. The new settlement compound includes over 1,000 housing units in the illegal Beitar Illit outpost established to the south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Netanyahu has called for resuming the construction of a new settlement allocated for the settlers who were randomly evicted from Amona settlement, the report pointed out.