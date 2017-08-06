Zarif: Iran has essential features for foreign investment

Iran has necessary conditions such as cheap energy, geographical position, efficient manpower, stability and security to attract foreign investment, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

People to people relations as well as cultural and art exchanges help promotion of ties between the two countries, Zarif told his Spanish visitor, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, García-Escudero expressed satisfaction over his participation in President Hassan Rouhani inauguration ceremony which was held on Saturday in Tehran.

“We are interested in developing cooperation in various fields,” he said.

He went on to say that Iran nuclear deal also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is a good opportunity for increasing trade, commercial and investment exchanges.

During the meeting, both sides stressed on bolstering economic cooperation and removing obstacles on the way of developing collaboration.