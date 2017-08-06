Bayern edges Dortmund in shootouts to claim German Super Cup

Bayern Munich players pose with the DFL Super Cup trophy after they beat Dortmund in the penalty shootouts in Dortmund, Germany, on August 5, 2017. Source: EUROSPORT

Bayern Munich won a penalty shootout against Borussia Dortmund to lift the DFL Super Cup.

Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich made the decisive save in the shootouts, keeping out Dortmund defender Marc Bartra's effort after Lukasz Piszczek's bizarre own goal in the 88th minute had rescued Bayern, Eurosport reported.

Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich and Dortmund's Sebastian Rode both had spot kicks saved and after Niklas Sule converted in sudden death to make it 5-4 to Carlo Ancelotti's side, Ulreich emerged as the hero.

Robert Lewandowski had canceled out Christian Pulisic's opener for Dortmund before halftime before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's cool finish midway through the second period appeared to have sunk Bayern.

But the Bundesliga champion forced a late equalizer when the ball rebounded off Piszczek after a frantic goalmouth scramble, and then held its nerve in the shootouts.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he is "proud" of his side after coming from behind twice to claim the Super Cup at Dortmund's Westfallenstadion.

"Of course, the title is obviously important. I'm happy we were very concentrated," Ancelotti said.

"The preseason was not good, but you do not have to worry. When the season starts, we will be there.

"It's an important victory, it was the heavy game we expected," the Italian manager added. "This victory will help us in preparation for the Bundesliga."

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin said the manner of his side's defeat had left a bitter feeling.

"We started the game very well, then we lost the thread, but we really moved through to the halfway point," the Turkey international told Dortmund's official website.

"The second half then went completely to us. That is why it is very bitter to have lost in the end."

Fellow countryman and Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki agreed his side had dominated after the interval, while Bayern's late scrambled equalizer was especially galling.

"We should not have let this game go into a penalty shootout. In the second half, only we played," he said.

"The video assistant has said that everything was correct, then it will have been the case. But again, we should not have let the game go into the penalty shootout."

"We made a few mistakes but it's the first match of the season. We have to step it up even more now" Lewandowski said after the game.

The Poland international added, "I'm sure everything will be going perfectly in a few months. We'll surely be as strong as in the last or the second-to-last year."