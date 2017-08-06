Neymar promises ‘lots of trophies’

Neymar was introduced to the fans before PSG’s first league match in Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on August 5, 2017. Photo by: ALAIN JOCARD/GETTY IMAGES

Neymar promised to win "lots of trophies" after receiving a warm welcome as he was introduced to Paris St.-Germain supporters on Saturday.

The Brazil forward, 25, joined the French club from Barcelona for a fee of €222 million (£200 million) and he will earn €45 million (£40.7 million) a year, BBC reported.

"I'm delighted to be here for this new challenge," said Neymar as he appeared at the Parc des Princes.

PSG beat Amiens 2-0 in its first league match but Neymar did not play.

The world's most expensive player watched from the stands because his international transfer certificate was not lodged in time for him to feature in the match.

Neymar added, "I want to win lots of trophies with you and I need your support to win these trophies."

PSG, six times champion of France, was runner-up to Monaco last season but opened the scoring against Amiens through Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani.

Cavani then turned provider as he set up Javier Pastore to make it 2-0.