Israelis protest against PM embroiled in graft probes

Demonstrators protest near the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in Petah Tikva on August 5, 2017. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Hundreds of Israelis have held a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is embroiled in two corruption investigations.

The protest took place outside Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s home in the city of Petah Tikva on Saturday, marking the 34th such weekly event, Press TV reported.

The demonstrators, who accuse Mandelblit of foot-dragging on Netanyahu's probes, chanted slogans such as, “We will put you on trial because the nation doesn’t believe [you].”

Lawyer Sigalit Kesler, who was among those attending the event, said that the premier “must take responsibility… We will not be ruled by a prime minister that is suspected in heavy, heavy criminal charges.”

"All these terrible happenings happened under his responsibility. And I say, if he didn’t know, it’s terrible. If he knew, it’s a disaster," she added.

A counter-protest was also held nearby, with the participants holding banners in support of Netanyahu's Likud party.