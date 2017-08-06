RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0548 GMT August 06 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198074
Published: 1342 GMT 06 Aug 2017

Israelis protest against PM embroiled in graft probes

Israelis protest against PM embroiled in graft probes
Demonstrators protest near the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in Petah Tikva on August 5, 2017. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Hundreds of Israelis have held a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is embroiled in two corruption investigations.

The protest took place outside Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s home in the city of Petah Tikva on Saturday, marking the 34th such weekly event, Press TV reported.

The demonstrators, who accuse Mandelblit of foot-dragging on Netanyahu's probes, chanted slogans such as, “We will put you on trial because the nation doesn’t believe [you].”

Lawyer Sigalit Kesler, who was among those attending the event, said that the premier “must take responsibility… We will not be ruled by a prime minister that is suspected in heavy, heavy criminal charges.”

"All these terrible happenings happened under his responsibility. And I say, if he didn’t know, it’s terrible. If he knew, it’s a disaster," she added.

A counter-protest was also held nearby, with the participants holding banners in support of Netanyahu's Likud party.

PressTV Israelis protest against PM embroiled in graft probes
Download
   
KeyWords
Israel
protest
probes
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0464 sec