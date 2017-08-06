RSS
0548 GMT August 06 2017

News ID: 198076
Published: 1418 GMT 06 Aug 2017

Lavrov: We feel US readiness to continue dialogue

Lavrov: We feel US readiness to continue dialogue
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday he believed his US colleagues were ready to continue dialogue with Moscow on complex issues despite bilateral tensions and the imposition of fresh US sanctions against Russia.

"We felt the readiness of our US colleagues to continue dialogue. I think there's no alternative to that," Lavrov said after what he said was a lengthy meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of an international gathering in Manila, Reuters reported.

Tillerson and Lavrov met on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum in Manila, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting is their first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump reluctantly signed into law new economic sanctions that Russia said amounted to a full-scale trade war and ended hopes for better ties.

   
