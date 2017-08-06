Iranian Paralympians garner three golds in world junior meet

Hajar Safarzadeh won the gold medal in women’s 400m T11/13 at the 2017 World Para Athletics Junior Championships.

Sports Desk

Iranian athletes clinched three gold medals at the 2017 World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland, to take Iran’s overall tally to 21 medals in the competition.

On Sunday, Iran’s Ali Sepahvandi won the gold medal at in the javelin throw F42/47 contests after he made the best attempt of 41.41m.

Also on the final day of the games, Sepahvandi’s compatriot, Hajar Safarzadeh, booked the best record of 01:05:87 minutes in the final race of the women’s 400m T11/13 to secure Iran’s tenth gold in the competitions.

Nayyereh Salamatian made it 11 golds in the games for Iran as she clinched the first spot in the javelin throw F42/47 with the best throw of 21.49m.

Earlier in the competitions, Iranian athletes had collected a total of eight golds, five silvers and five bronzes.