Tehran urban festival winners named

The Sixth International Urban Film Festival held in Tehran has announced the winners in the international competition category.

The 2017 edition of International Urban Film Festival presented short and feature-length films, as well as documentaries and animations from Iran, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Spain, Austria, and dozens of other countries.

Affiliated to the Art and Culture Department of Tehran Municipality, Iran's Sixth International Urban Film Festival ran from July 30 to August 5 in more than ten movie theaters across the Iranian capital.

The festival's main focus was on the significance of city and urbanism in human life. The event also sought to promote empathy and moral values in cinematic works offering a platform for exchange of ideas and experiences among the cities of the world.

Farnoush Abedi's animation 'The Servant' won the Best Animation award at the international section.

Joint production of Ecuador and Colombia 'Vida' by Daniel Yepez Brito took The Best Short Documentary award.

Best Short Fiction award went to 'Whole World for a Little World' by Fabrice Bracq from France.

'Advantage', directed by Mohammad Kart, won the Special Jury award and the best documentary award at the international section of the event.

The award for Best Director for Feature Film was presented to 'Chronicle of a Passion' by Fabrizio Cattani from Italy.

Kambuzia Partovi from Iran took home the Best Script award while Iranian actor Mohsen Tanabandeh grabbed the best actor prize, both for 'Ferrari'.

Best Actress award went to Valeria Ciangottini for 'Chronicle of a Passion' from Italy.

Hossein Molayemi was awarded as the Best Director for his animation 'Run Rostam, Run'.

'Chronicle of a Passion' from Italy grabbed the Best Fiction Film award.