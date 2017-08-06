Iran preparing to award $15b in new oil deals

Iran expects to attract $15 billion in foreign investments for oil and gas projects before next April.

This was stated by Gholamreza Manouchehri, the deputy director for development and engineering affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Press TV reported.

He said that the next Iranian oil and gas awards would be within the framework of the agreement signed with the French energy giant Total last month on the development of South Pars Phase 11.

The deal for Phase 11 of the field marked the first by a major global energy company signed with Iran since the easing of sanctions against Tehran in January 2016.

Based on the deal, Total, Iran's Petropars and China's CNPC are to produce two billion cubic feet (56 million cubic meters) of natural gas per day for 20 years through an investment of about $5 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Manouchehri added that the NIOC was close to awarding the development of South Azadegan oilfield. The project was the closest to finalization among NIOC's top priority projects together with the development of South Pars oil layer.

Last month, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh underlined that Asian and European companies are holding talks on participating in Iran's oil and gas development projects which would potentially need $200 billion worth of investment.

Zanganeh added that Iran was already planning to absorb 65 percent to 70 percent of this sum from abroad, the minister told the Parliament.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran after an accord was reached over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment to repair and upgrade its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a big deal with Tehran since the lifting of sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field, South Pars.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 34 companies from more than a dozen countries as being eligible to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU to conduct feasibility studies on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

In May 2016, Austria's OMV signed an MoU for projects in the Zagros area in western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said it was the second Western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.