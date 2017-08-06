RSS
0548 GMT August 06 2017

News ID: 198082
Published: 1434 GMT 06 Aug 2017

Japan willing to be TIBF special guest

Japan willing to be TIBF special guest

Japan has expressed readiness to be a special guest at the 31st Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).

This was announced by Japanese Ambassador to Iran Hiroyasu Kobayashi in a meeting with the Managing Director of Iran's Cultural Exhibitions Amir Masoud Shahram-Nia, reported ISNA.

Kobayashi pointed to the upcoming 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties, and added that the book fair would be a great opportunity to further bilateral ties.

Elaborating on the history of the book fair and the process of inviting foreign guests to the earlier editions of the event, Shahram-Nia said that Iran's interactions with other international book fairs have increased in recent years.

The 30th Tehran International Book Fair which was held from May 3 to 13, 2017 in the southern Tehran hosted publishers from 32 countries.

   
