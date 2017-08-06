'Variance' depicts artist's unconsciousness

An art exhibition titled 'Variance', featuring unconsciousness of the Iranian artist Saman Farhangi, is underway in Tehran until August 13.

Speaking about the exhibition, Farhangi said that ever mysterious, mute and obscure images stems from unconsciousness move beyond uncertainty and certainty, towards shaping designs and figures.

He added that the white canvas is like a foggy mirror or a clear pond reflecting the flick of crashed images and consort that unite with colors and forms.

"The foggy reflection, far from my subjective conscious, is accompanied by an echo of my inner and outer ego — in its fluid timelessness — dreams and nightmares of forgotten past or unseen future from intermingled and hazy images of wars, defeats and victories, settlements and ruins; and perspectives of the beauty of landscapes, sky, and the roaring sea appear both clearly and vaguely in far and close distances in the frame of my painting canvas," he explained.

He said that technical way he uses the brush makes the artworks effective. This is the simple cause of such an assortment of transparency, turbidity, anger, perversity, and sometimes an overwhelming stack tangling with scratches, lines, and restless stains.