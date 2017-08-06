Iran urges France to honor contracts

An Iranian minister urged France to remain committed to the contracts it has signed with Iran while calling for Paris' reaction to Washington's intimidating policies aimed at discouraging European firms from working with Tehran.

Iran expects France to honor its commitments based on the contracts for the sale of plane parts and providing technical assistance, and to fulfill its pledges following talks on transportation and construction services, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said on Sunday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

He made the comments in a meeting with French Secretary of State and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne in Tehran.

Akhoundi also called on the French government to adopt political stances against the US intimidating policies that are aimed at spoiling cooperation between European businesses and Iran.

For his part, the French minister hailed the establishment of a joint economic commission between Iran and France.

He also expressed France's determination to continue talks with Iran on major projects in the transportation industry.

Iran and France have signed major contracts since the coming into force of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Iran and the P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France plus Germany) reached the nuclear agreement in July 2015 and began implementing it in January 2016.

The accord was supposed to terminate all nuclear-related sanctions against Iran all at once, but its implementation has been hindered mainly due to US policies.