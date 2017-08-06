Miles of forgotten WWI trenches unearthed in England

The full extent of the networks of trenches and defensive fortifications built in England during the First World War was revealed in the first major survey of its kind.

Detailing how resources were concentrated along England's eastern and southern coasts — where the main thrust by an invading German army was expected to come — the study draws on existing periodicals and local history as well as LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) data gleaned from the use of lasers by the Environment Agency to plot the bumps and dips of British topography, theguardian.com reported.

"We are all very aware of the defense of Britain in the Second World War, but people don't tend to think that the same threat was there during the First World War," said Martin Brown, an archeologist who led the research for government body Historic England.

"Every now and again you will find zigzags and deeps and hollows running across fields, for example," added Brown, who is principal archeologist at WYG — an environmental planning consultancy.

"There are parts of the country where you find them by falling down them, because they may be buried under some scrub, and you would not make much of them if you didn’t realize what they were.

"In places like Kent and elsewhere, they have been erased not just physically from the terrain but also, in a way, from the memory."

In addition to established gun batteries around the coast, the survey counts 26 defended ports and naval bases with permanent fortifications, such as Newhaven Fort in East Sussex, Fort Paull in East Yorkshire and Shoeburyness in Essex.

The strategic importance of the Humber estuary, with its proximity to the North Sea and potential vulnerability, as demonstrated by the German naval raids on the northeast coast in 1914, was recognized by the construction of batteries at Spurn and Kilnsea in East Yorkshire.

Supporting ports and bases, other parts of the home defense network included trenches identified north of Browndown camp, a Hampshire coastal fort. As the study noted — referring to its continuing use by the army for amphibious assault training — the beach there is "gently shelving shingle and perfect for landings, as demonstrated by continued 21st century exercises".

Defenses from the 1914-18 war at that spot were reused in the 1940s, as was Little London in Norfolk, where a pillbox and entrenchments form part of a stop line.

Other First World War lines included the Maidstone-Swale line in Kent and the London defense ring across Essex, Kent and Surrey.

More extensive trench networks in Kent joined existing defenses around Chatham and connected them to so-called mobilization centers along a line from Halling to Knockholt. These centers formed the basis of the London defense scheme, which had its origins in the 19th century. The strategy depended on a chain of 13 fortified centers acting as strong points on the North Downs, between Farningham in Kent and Guildford in Surrey, and from Epping to Basildon in Essex.

The major revelation from the survey has been the sheer extent of the network, according to Brown, who said that new finds had been discovered on sites such as Cannock Chase in the West Midlands and Larkhill in Wiltshire.

The existence of an anti-invasion network on this scale is unlikely to have surprised many Britons in the years leading up to the First World War, however.

An entire genre of fiction — sometimes referred to as 'invasion literature' — was already being compiled. The earliest example is 'The Battle of Dorking' — a fictional account of a Germanic (albeit Prussian) invasion of Britain, but later examples include Erskine Childers's 1903 novel 'The Riddle of the Sands' and John Buchan's 'The Thirty-Nine Steps', published in 1915 but written just prior to the outbreak of the war.