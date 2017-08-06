RSS
0549 GMT August 06 2017

News ID: 198089
Published: 1438 GMT 06 Aug 2017

Hojjati: Iran ready to share experience with Gambia

Hojjati: Iran ready to share experience with Gambia

Agriculture Jihad Minister Mahmoud Hojjati said that Iran is fully ready to cooperate with Gambia in the fields of research, education and agricultural machinery.

According to Fars News Agency, Hojjati said in a meeting with Gambia's Parliament Vice-Speaker Momodou Sanneh in Tehran, "Iran with diverse climatic conditions has successful experience in the field of producing all types of crops."

Describing Gambia as a rich country in terms of water resources, Hojjati said that in addition to having enough water resources and fertile soil as well as suitable climate to raise tropical crops which have high global demand, Gambia has the potential for aquatic farming.

"Iran faces shortage of water, but it makes great attempts to produce food for 80 million Iranians independently," Hojjati said referring to Iran's self-sufficiency in producing wheat.

Sanneh said that Gambia has enough water and soil, but it needs mechanization of agriculture and procurement of fertilizers to boost production and maintain fertility of its soil.

Hailing Iran's progress in the agriculture sector in recent years, the Gambian official hoped that the two countries' agricultural cooperation would further expand.

   
