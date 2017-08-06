China urges N. Korea to halt tests after UN sanctions

China on Sunday urged North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests after the United Nations Security Council imposed fresh sanctions which could cost Pyongyang $1 billion a year.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho to abide by UN resolutions in a meeting in the Philippines, BBC reported.

Saturday's resolution banning North Korean exports and limiting investments in the country was passed unanimously.

Wang said sanctions were needed, but "are not the final goal", and he urged dialogue. He said he had told North Korea to remain calm, and not provoke the international community with more tests.

“Do not violate the UN’s decision or provoke international society’s goodwill by conducting missile launching or nuclear tests,” Wang said, in an unusually direct admonition.

The Chinese envoy also urged the US and South Korea not to increase tensions, saying that the situation was at a "critical point", but also a juncture at which talks could be resumed.

"It will help the North to make the right and smart decision," Wang told reporters, speaking through a translator, after talks with Ri.

US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley earlier said North Korea was facing "the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation".

Pyongyang tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July, claiming it now had the ability to hit the US.

The tests were condemned by South Korea, Japan and the US, and prompted the drafting of the new UN sanctions.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was encouraged by the vote. "It was a good outcome."

Saturday's UN resolution banned exports of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore as well as fish and seafood by the cash-starved state.

If fully implemented it would strip North Korea of a third of its export earnings – estimated to total $3 billion per year despite successive rounds of sanctions since the North's first nuclear test in 2006.

The resolution also prevents North Korea from increasing the number of workers it sends abroad. Their earnings are another source of foreign currency for Kim's regime.

It prohibits all new joint ventures with North Korea, bans new investment in current joint companies and adds nine North Korean officials and four entities including the North's main foreign exchange bank to the UN sanctions blacklist.

China accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea, and Beijing's attitude to its volatile neighbor will be crucial to the success or failure of the new sanctions regime.

China and Russia had resisted the US push, arguing that dialogue with North Korea was the way to persuade it to halt its military programs.