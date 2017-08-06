Israel forcing Palestinian family to leave house after over 50 years

AFP Palestinian Fahamiya Shamasneh stands outside her family house in the occupied East Beit-ul-Moqaddas neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on August 1, 2017 despite a looming deadline for evacuating the home she has lived in for more than 50 years.

Fahamiya Shamasneh, a 75-year-old Palestinian woman, refuses to pack her things despite a looming deadline for evacuating the home she has lived in for more than 50 years.

Israel's supreme court has ruled the family has until Wednesday to vacate the house in the occupied East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, AFP reported.

The family's supporters have no doubt the house will be handed over to Israelis, as part of a wider plan to boost illegal settlements in the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

It will be the first eviction in the neighborhood since 2009, according to Israeli anti-occupation group Peace Now, and has become part of a fight over the disputed status of Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

Israel sees the city as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians want it as their future capital.

Fahamiya, her sick husband Ayoub, 84, their son and his family have until August 9 to voluntarily leave the cramped 50-square-meter basement of their building or be forced out.

"Fifty-three years here means leaving is not easy – it is a lifetime. I was a young girl when I came to this house," said Fahamiya.

"The police are threatening us. We don't know what to do," she said, adding they had not found anywhere else to go.