Iran will respond to any transgression in Persian Gulf: Commander

Any breach of international rules and Iranian regulations on the peaceful passage of oil tankers and other ships through regional waters would draw a response from the Iranian military forces, Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri told reporters on Sunday.

He rejected the recent foreign media hype about provocative acts by Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, saying, “We have had a completely professional behavior in the [Persian Gulf] region and in compliance with international regulations.”

The Iranian commander said the US seeks to wage media propaganda against Iran.

Jazayeri made the comments after Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) earlier this month reported a second act of provocation by US warships in the Persian Gulf waters less than a week after a similar incident in the same region.

Iran has also repeatedly warned that any act of trespassing on its territorial waters would be met with an immediate and befitting response.