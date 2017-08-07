SP phases 15, 16 yield 75k gas condensate bpd

Phases 15 and 16 of South Pars joint field produce over 50 million cubic meters of sweet gas per day, said supervisor of the sixth refinery of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC).

“The refinery has an output capacity of 75,000 gas condensate barrels per day which can supply feed to domestic refineries or be used for export purposes,” noted Ahmad Valipour, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Upon reaching full production level, Phases 15 and 16 will soon yield over 2,740 tons of ethane per day to be delivered to petrochemical complexes of the country and other consumers.

The official said volume of daily propane production at the sixth refinery stood at 2,197 tons, adding “the two South Pars phases are also able to produce 1,366 tons of butane as well as 400 tons of sulfur on a daily basis.

It is worth noting that the first LPG consignment of Phases 15 and 16 at the energy complex in southern Iran was recently deployed to global markets.