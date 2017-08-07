UK consumers cut spending on clothes, cars and foreign travel

Britons are slashing spending on new clothes, cars and foreign holidays, according to new figures that underscore the effect on consumer confidence of rising living costs and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Spending fell for a third consecutive month in July, according to Visa’s consumer spending index, which it said was the longest-running slump since February 2013. The 0.8 percent year-on-year decline in July was worse than June’s 0.2 percent drop, but not as steep as the fall of 0.9 percent in May, according to The Guardian.

“Consumer spending fell for the third month in a row in July, the first time overall spending had fallen for three consecutive months since February 2013,” said Kevin Jenkins, Visa’s UK and Ireland managing director. “The figure provides further evidence that rising prices and stagnant wage growth are squeezing consumers’ pockets.”

The spending tracker highlighted a grim period for clothing and household goods retailers, with the amount Britons spent on updating their wardrobes and homes dropping 5.2 percent and 4 percent respectively. There was also evidence that staycations are in vogue this summer, with a drop in flight bookings contributing to a 6.1 percent fall in spending on transport and communications.

Last week the clothing giant Next said sales at its high street stores had fallen 7.4 percent over the past three months, and its chief executive, Simon Wolfson, described a “very difficult consumer environment for clothing”. July was also said to be the worst month for fashion retailers in eight years by the accountancy firm BDO in its monthly high street sales tracker. Sales were down 3.5 percent despite summer sales being in full swing, according to the survey of retailers that between them have 10,000 stores.

Figures from the UK car industry also showed new sales falling for the fourth month running as Brexit uncertainty weighed on demand. Sales fell 9.3 percent in July to 161,997 as consumers and businesses grew increasingly reluctant to commit to big spending decisions.

Annabel Fiddes, an IHS Markit economist, said households were having to cope with rising living costs against a backdrop of slowing earnings growth, highlighting recent government data showing total real pay falling at the quickest pace for nearly three years.

“Alongside the renewed squeeze on household budgets, uncertainties linger over the direction of the economy and the outcome of the ongoing Brexit negotiations, which is weighing down consumer confidence,” said Fiddes. “All this makes it seem unlikely that consumer spending will recover in the current challenging conditions, and adds to expectations that the Bank of England will not hike rates any time soon.”

Last month the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, admitted that the country’s slowing economic growth was down to the squeeze on the cost of living caused by more expensive imports. “Consumers are being affected by the inflation that was created by the depreciation of the currency in the autumn of last year,” he told one interviewer. “That will pass through the economy, but I absolutely recognize it’s painful as it’s passing through the economy.”

The economy grew by just 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2017, which followed 0.2 percent expansion in the first three months of the year, according to the Office for National Statistics. Darren Morgan, the head of national accounts at the ONS, described the figures — which were below the long-term growth trend — as a ‘notable slowdown’.