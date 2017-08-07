RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1012 GMT August 07 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198116
Published: 0622 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Iran boasts high potentials in dental tourism

Iran boasts high potentials in dental tourism
IRAN DAILY

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Iran has high position in dentistry science and specialists, said Dr. Baqer Shahnizadeh, the head of Iranian Dental Association.

He told Iran Daily: “This creates a special situation for us in health tourism.”

Appropriate dentistry costs and high proficiency of Iranian dentists are considered as the country’s advantages in health tourism compared to regional countries, he said.

Currently, some companies have operation permit in health tourism and render dentistry services for foreign patients, he added.

Some 25,000 dentists render services to people in various parts of the country, he said.

Cosmetic dentistry should be done in line with treatment measures and in a way that the teeth are not damaged, he said.

He also said irregular teeth increase the DMFT (Decayed, Missing or Filled Teeth) index.

Making teeth straight will prevent their decay, he added.

Today, tooth whitening powders are not recommended because long-term use of them creates health problems for teeth, he said.

Shahnizadeh continued that currently, Japan produces the highest number of dental bleaching materials, but it uses them the least.

Dental bleaching materials are prohibited in the UK, he said.

Unfortunately, bleaching products are used in Iran for cosmetic dentistry, he added.

The Sixth Dental-Facial Cosmetic Conference will be held in Tehran during August 16-18.

The three-day event intends to focus on principled ways and control cosmetic dentistry demands.

 

   
KeyWords
tourism
boasts
potentials
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0293 sec