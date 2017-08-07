China enhances appeal to foreign investment

China is working to make itself more appealing to foreign investors.

In the past month, commitments have been made by the Chinese government on further opening up, Xinhua reported.

China should create "a stable, fair, transparent and predictable business environment," and speed up efforts to build an open economy to promote the sustainable and healthy development of the Chinese economy, according to a meeting of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic Affairs in July.

"Foreign investors used to be attracted by the cheap land and labor to China, but now we are more interested in the vast market and good business environment," said Jin Youhua, chairman and president of Whirlpool (China).

The US appliance-maker is expecting its China headquarter and global R&D center, which is now under construction in east China's Anhui Province, to be put into operation in 2018, Jin told Xinhua.

Inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 0.1 percent year on year to 441 billion yuan ($66 billion) in the first half of this year, but the number of new foreign enterprises in China was up by 12.3 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Meanwhile, a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai showed that 77 percent of US companies in China remained profitable last year, up six-percentage points from 2015, and 73.5 percent reported revenue growth, up 12-percentage points from 2015.

Behind the growing appeal from the Chinese market was China's stable economic development and government efforts in opening up more sectors and relaxing restrictions for foreign businesses.