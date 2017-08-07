RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1012 GMT August 07 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 198118
Published: 0623 GMT 07 Aug 2017

Al-Jazeera denounces Israel's decision to close its bureau

Al-Jazeera denounces Israel's decision to close its bureau
FOX NEWS

Al-Jazeera has denounced Israel's decision to close the Jerusalem bureau of Qatar's flagship satellite network, saying that the measure is "undemocratic" and that it will take legal action.

Israel's move follows in the footsteps of four Arab countries that are aligned against Qatar as part of a months-long political dispute over Doha's politics and alleged support for extremists, AP reported.

The channel and its affiliate sites have been blocked in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

On Sunday, Israel announced it would revoke the press credentials of Al-Jazeera journalists, effectively preventing them from working in Israel.

The news organization, in turn, denounced the decision it said came from a country claiming to be "the only democratic state in the Middle East" and said it would take legal action.

   
KeyWords
Aljazeera
Israel
Qatar
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0701 sec